Omotosho to surveyors: Uphold Int’l best practices

The built environment professionals under the auspices of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Nigeria Group, have been advised to rise to the new challenge of delivering surveying services with innovation and adhere to international best practices. Chairman of RICS, Nigeria Group, Mr. Yinka Omotosho, made this call at an event to celebrate the institute’s 150 years of existence in Lagos, He urged members and younger chartered surveyors to act always with the highest level of integrity and help build the country using abundant natural and human resources prudently to the benefit of succeeding generations.

He told the gathering at the institute’s dinner and awards programme that RICS members had worked for more than 140 years to ensure that while unlocking inherent value held within the world’s physical assets and developing its potential, they refused to spoil the planet for future generations. “Even in the parts of the world where the term ‘chartered surveyors’ means little, the high standards of its members speak volume,” he said.

He added that those standards were viewed by major financial institutions and world governments as the ‘Gold Standards’ when it comes to professional regulation in the property sector. Guest Speaker, British High Commissioner, Mr. Paul Thomas Arkwright, said he was interested to learn of “The Cities for Our Future Challenge” initiative launched in partnership with UK National Commission for the Association of Commonwealth Universities, offering an opportunity to win 50,000 pounds by challenging young professionals.

He said he was impressed to know that a number of exciting entries from sub-Saharan Africa had made the shortlist of 48 he forwarded. Omotosho also stated that the Nigeria group had been doing its best to advance the objectives of the institution by conducting assessments of qualified applicants for membership under set criteria.