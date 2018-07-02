One injured, 15 shops burnt in Kaduna gas explosion

Buhari sympathies with victims

One person was injured while 15 shops were burnt when gas exploded in Kaduna at the weekend. The explosion occurred on Ibrahim Taiwo by Abeokuta Road in Kaduna metropolis close to the Kaduna Central Market.

This came as President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the gas explosion victims in Kaduna. A witness told our correspondent that the explosion occurred about 6p.m. and fire quickly spread to some other shops, including a pharmacy. Youths and shop owners immediately mobilised and fought the fire before it could spread into the market. When the firefighters from the Kaduna State University arrived the scene after over an hour, angry youths were said to have chased them away with stones because the fire was almost out before their arrival.

A shop owner, Emmanuel Samson, disclosed that immediately after the explosion, fire emerged from the shop. According to him, the owner was slightly burnt and was rushed to hospital. He said: “We don’t know his situation now.

But from his shop, the fire spread to the rest of the shops and only a few items were salvaged. “We thank God no life was lost. We called the fire service but for close to two hours we didn’t see them until one fire service vehicle from Kaduna State University came and was chased away by angry neighbours.” Another witness, Ibrahim Hamza, said: “We called the firefighters but they didn’t come and when we called again we were told that they had no water in their vehicles.

“It was the youth who fetched water from all available sources to control the blaze. “We were even surprised to see one of the trucks of the firefighters coming after the fire was almost put out by the boys and traders here.

That is why they were chased away.” Most of the shops affected by the explosion were those selling kitchen equipment, gas cylinders and refill facilities. Meanwhile, the President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that his heart was with the victims at their hour of distress.

Buhari explained that he was touched by the losses of life and economic ruin suffered by these “hard working Nigerians striving to make a living through honest labour.”