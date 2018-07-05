Only global control can stop illegal Tramadol importation – NAFDAC director

Dr. Musa Umar, a pharmaceutical chemist, is the director of Narcotics and Controlled Substances at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses local and international efforts to control Tramadol, the medication with high abuse potential, the danger drug abuse and misuse pose to public health, the activities of NAFDAC to address drug abuse before the codeine substance ban, among others

What is the extent of burden imposed by tramadol illegally imported into the country?

For Nigeria, what we registered as a formulation of tramadol for use in the country is based on our essential medicine list and treatment guidelines, which is 50mg or 100mg for the oral dosage either as capsules or caplets. We also have the injections in 50mg per ml or 100mg in two mls.

However, the tramadol that are imported illegally into the country are 250mg and 500mg. The major reason why those abusing this drug go for higher doses is that prolonged use of this product comes with tolerance; tolerance in the sense that their effect on the body diminishes with repeated use.

Hence, people that abuse this drug need higher doses to capture earlier sensation or to get the same initial experience, which they may never really get.

You find that in the process of using higher dose to get the initial experience, toxicity comes up. This is because the effect of a drug is related to its dose. A higher dose exposes a patient to all the dangers of mental psychosis. Like we always tell patients, the difference between medicine and poison is just the dose and this could play out in people that use medicine to commit suicide. So, the dose of medicine is critical.

For tramadol, if you look at medical literature, you will find that it is the only opioid that comes with a threshold of 100 mg a day and by the time you see 250mg and 500 mg that are brought into the country through illegal channel, it means that by taking two capsules a day such consumers exceed the threshold; the patient can come down with all the expected side effects: respiratory depression, the user can go into coma or even death. That is the more reason why people should know the negative impact they may face when they abuse the medication.

In the proper use of medicines, one is supposed to move from a lower active pain medication or controlled medicines to a higher grade. The lower ladder of the use of those products means that one needs to start with the mild ones and graduate up.

Why is it difficult to effectively control the importation of tramadol from various illegal sources?

This is because tramadol has not been brought under international control. What this means is that whatever we do by way of national control can be circumvented. It also means that if you control a product nationally, you issue permit to whoever is going to import it. Now, because this product is nationally controlled, only you know who is bringing it in, but an exporting country is not under any obligation to ask for authorisation before it can ship the product out for export.

However, for products such as codeine and morphine that are internationally controlled, if you give authorisation to the marketer or manufacturer to bring it in, the exporting country will send you export authorisation note, that you need to get a letter of ‘no objection’ before you can bring it in. That is why we want tramadol to come under international control, but because we have not generated enough data locally as evidence that it poses serious risk to public health, that is also a hindrance.

At the international level, we can’t speculate that a particular drug poses danger to health or is a public health risk; hence countries must generate their own data and prove that they have enough evidence to show that this product is an issue.

Besides, it’s known widely that tramadol is an issue in the Middle East; it’s an issue in North Africa; it’s an issue in Central Africa, West Africa and in most of Asia.

Based on these, the international community will now review the status of this product soon, with a view to bringing it under international control. That’s what we are told.

Is the plan to review the status of tramadol on course?

Yes, it’s at the session of the Commission of Narcotic Drugs, which has sessions every year. Countries can come up with evidence on how a particular drug poses threat to public health and ask the World Health Organisation (WHO) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence to intervene.

The committee will now look at it. If the committee sees that tramadol for instance has enough potential to cause serious risk to public health, it will now schedule tramadol under international control.

When is this review due?

It is due in March, next year.

It will be in March, next year, but by November, later this year the review process will start, creating the opportunity to change the scope of the product.

It’s clear that the bulk of the tramadol coming into the country is through illegal channel. While waiting for intervention from the WHO Expert Committee on Drug Dependence, what’s the solution in the interim?

In the meantime NAFDAC is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). We have written formally to clarify and confirm to NDLEA that any tramdol formulation that’s above 100mg is not a registered product and is not for use in Nigeria. That’s why there’s a lot of seizures now. We have told the NDLEA and other relevant agencies that such tramadol should not be in circulation.

Could you provide details of tramadol that have been seized so far in the past months?

Between January and May, 2018, NAFDAC has seized about 35 containers of tramadol. This is just to show the extent which these drug is coming into the country. This is why the director general of NAFDAC has always insisted that the Agency needs to be at the port to inspect and examine every container coming in with or without controlled drugs.

The Agency has also identified and approved a number of entry points. Drugs are not supposed to come into the country through the land borders.

Although, we have the police, men of the Nigerian Customs & Excise and those of the Nigeria Immigration Service manning these area, the Nigerian borders are vast and porous. Once we have the enforcement agents aware that drugs are not allowed in through land borders, their synergy can help. Also sometimes, through intelligence, we can track and even if the drugs slip out through the ports we can always go after them.

But the issues of monitoring and surveillance are always very expensive; hence, budgetary allocations to regulatory agencies have to be increased.

How is poor budgetary allocation hampering the work of NAFDAC?

Resource allocation is never enough. At least we need vehicles to move; we need officers; we need to build the capacity of officers and to detect and seize illicit products in good time, too.

All these activities revolve around the availability of fund. Once we have the fund, we can always respond promptly. Like we always say, we need to recognise the risk of delay, considering that the best intelligence can fail.

What are the other drugs that are mostly abused in the country?

Mostly generally are the prescription medicines and sleeping pills such as diazepam, Flunitrazepam, which includes Rohypnol also known as date rape drugs; there are the sleeping pills; antihistamines that cause sedation and stimulation.

There are also the third categories of drugs which are psychoactive substances. They are not new because they are not newly invented, but they are new because of the frequency in which they come into the markets. These are products that their safety profile is not established in which case we don’t even know how toxic they are.

For the conventionally approved prescription medicines the profile of their toxicity is established, but this new ones we don’t even know what they are; we can’t correctly identify them. Besides, we see all sorts of concoctions.

That is why education and awareness really need to come to the forefront. That education is to prevent people using drugs without prescription while those on drugs should be counseled to stop the practice, which could be deadly.

As for those abusing drugs, we should be able to provide them treatment and rehabilitate them. Most importantly, we should be able to reintegrate them so that they become useful members of the society.