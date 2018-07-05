Ortom’s aide tasks Benue youths on development, support for leaders

Youths in Benue State were yesterday advised to complement efforts by the Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration and contribute meaningfully to development of the state and remain supportive of their leaders. The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Relations, Mrs. Grace Indyer gave the advice during an interaction with youths of Makurdi North community. Indyer acknowledged the role played by the youths towards the success of the present administration and urged them to renew similar commitment towards reelection of Governor Ortom and George Akume in 2019.

She acknowledged the support the youths had given Ortom in implementing the anti-open grazing law, adding that he and leader of the party in the state, Senator George Akume who raised a bill on the floor of the Senate over the killings by suspected herdsmen were not resting on their oars in ensuring restoration of peace in the State. “In spite of the difficult challenges the State is facing at the moment, the governor and Senator Akume have done their best to ensuring peace and stability in the State. We continue to insist that security agencies arrest perpetrators of the killings,” Indyer said.