News
Ortom’s aide tasks Benue youths on development, support for leaders
Youths in Benue State were yesterday advised to complement efforts by the Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration and contribute meaningfully to development of the state and remain supportive of their leaders. The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Relations, Mrs. Grace Indyer gave the advice during an interaction with youths of Makurdi North community. Indyer acknowledged the role played by the youths towards the success of the present administration and urged them to renew similar commitment towards reelection of Governor Ortom and George Akume in 2019.
She acknowledged the support the youths had given Ortom in implementing the anti-open grazing law, adding that he and leader of the party in the state, Senator George Akume who raised a bill on the floor of the Senate over the killings by suspected herdsmen were not resting on their oars in ensuring restoration of peace in the State. “In spite of the difficult challenges the State is facing at the moment, the governor and Senator Akume have done their best to ensuring peace and stability in the State. We continue to insist that security agencies arrest perpetrators of the killings,” Indyer said.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition