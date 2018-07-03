Osun lawmaker declares for guber race

A member of the Osun state House of Assembly, representing Iwo Federal Constituency at the lower Chamber, Hon. Amere Gafar Akintayo yesterday declared his intention for the September governorship election,assuring his supporters that he would wipe off poverty from the state if elected.

Akintayo, who is contesting the governorship election on the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) platform, also pledged to build on all economic foundations laid in various sectors by the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The aspirant said yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, where he explained that he would focus on ICT and modern technologies to re-engineer the progressive missions of the six agenda of the party by putting youths to task for a speedy development of the state.

He also stated that he would anchor his manifesto on five cardinal principles of reduction of poverty and hunger, increase wealth creation and good healthy living.

Others, according to him were to enhance the financial base of the economy of the state by adopting a digital farming and to ensure sound education and maintain internal peace.

Amere said: “We shall promote wealth creation through adoption of low interest loan schemes and there would be an introduction of a monthly social package to the unemployed youths while Osogbo, the state capital would remain the main focus in driving market friendly popular economic policies for the welfare of our people.

“Also, the policy of providing a primary health clinic within 19 kilometre radius will be pursued and there will be a special unit created to re-equip and refurbish our hospitals and other health facilities throughout the state.”