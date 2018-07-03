Over 500 victims lose N10m to fake job recruitment in Edo

More than 500 job seekers in Edo State have allegedly been defrauded of over N10m by a consultant firm.

The firm identified as KAI Environment claimed to have been mobilized to recruit officials for the Edo State ministry of environment.

Investigations showed that officials of the company had operated from Bins Hotel along Ekenwan Road in Oredo local government area of the state.

It was reliably gathered that prospective job seekers were made to part with N2, 000 each for registration, another N2, 000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms.

New Telegraph findings revealed that the first batch of 150 persons had concluded training and are waiting to be dispatched to various places of work.

An official of the form who gave his name as Franklyn Nwachukwu told newsmen yesterday that he is a disciplinary officer of the recruitment firm.

He explained that his boss whose name was not readily disclosed was responsible for the recruitment of youths with the permission of the state government through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

According to him, the company’s target is to recruit 500 persons across the 18 local government areas of the state and those recruited would be made to write examination as well as undergo physical fitness.

“We will be responsible for ensuring that people put dirt in Waste bins even when they are inside the vehicle. We will put waste basket in every parts of the state.”

“We have not posted people out. We are still collecting credentials. We are recruiting for the state government. Without the state government approval, we will not be here.

“Officials of the Ministry of Environment were here to talk to the recruits even road safety officials were here. People are to pay for forms and uniforms. They can go and buy their boot.”

But when contacted yesterday officials of the state Ministry of Environment and Sustainability said the firm has not been given the to go ahead with said recruited exercise.

One of officials of the ministry who pleaded not to be mentioned said the firm’s proposal to Governor Godwin Obaseki was sent to them for further discussions.

“We are still talking but we were surprised to hear that they are recruiting people and collecting money. However good their intentions are, they should have waited”, the official stated.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, described the firm’s action as illegal and criminal recruitment exercise.

Oni-Okpaku said the firm has not secured any approval from the state government to recruit on its behalf.

“We heard they are selling forms and collecting forms from job seekers which is criminal and illegal. They don’t have documents authorizing them to act on behalf of government. What they are doing is simply extortion”.

“We have people registered under Edo jobs where we can pull from whenever the need arises. It does not make sense for government to now give job recruitment to outsiders. We understand they are from Lagos State.”