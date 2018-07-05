Over 90% drugs distributed by laymen – BOF

Against the background of public health problems arising from the abuse of codeine and other drugs in the country, the Board of Fellows (BOF) of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has highlighted the danger inherent in the current practice whereby over 90 per cent of drugs in the country were distributed and dispensed by persons without requisite knowledge about medicines.

The Chairman of the BOF of the PSN, Chiedu Mordi who raised the alarm recently, similarly, lamented over the lack of legislation currently backing the profession of pharmacy in Nigeria.

According to him, the passage of the Drug Bill that is before the National Assembly would arm the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), which is responsible for the control of pharmacy in the country.

Mordi spoke while announcing the Mid-Year Meeting of the BOF of the PSN, which held recently at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mordi said the Mid-Year Meeting of the BOF was the most important event of the Board as it afforded Fellows the opportunity to examine the positions of the Board, the PSN, pharmacy profession to strategise for their re-positioning.

He said it was not only the time to participate in national discourse and contribute towards good governance. “The outcome of this year’s lecture would be the contribution of BOF towards the solution to the perennial clamour for good governance in our country.”

Similarly, the chairman of the BOF said the ravaging effect of drug abuse in the country had assumed an epidemic dimension.

In addition, Mordi said members of the BOF had worked hard to improve the lot of humanity in their practice. “We have identified some of them for recognition and decoration.”

Furthermore, another member of the BOF, Ebenezer Adeleke lamented that it was when the BBC broadcast an issue on drug abuse that the nation noticed the problem.

He said, “Many pharmacists saw this problem several months back, set up committee, raised issues about it, but nobody took us seriously.”

However, with the working of experienced pharmacists, the media and other stakeholders, Adeleke said the problem of drug abuse could be tackled.