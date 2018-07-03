News
Oyo Unity Forum finally dumps APC, joins Obasanjo’s ADC
After a long period of speculation, members of the Unity Forum, who broke away from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State following crisis of parallel congresses, have finally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), adopted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Converging at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party at General Gas area of Ibadan, the group agreed to merge its party structures in all the 33 Local Government area of the state with the ADC. At the meeting were lawmakers led by the Deputy Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Abdul Wasil Musa, Professor Adeolu Akande, Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Chief Remi Olaniyan, Dr Kola Balogun, Hon Temi Adibi, Hon Wasiu Olatubosun among others.
Though he attended the meeting, feelers have had it that Akande might have chosen to remain in the APC, as he was said to be unwilling to work with Obasanjo, who is the main brain behind the ADC. Sources revealed to New Telegraph in Ibadan that the group plans to adopt the executives it elected in the parallel ward, local government and state congresses it had while in the APC, to lead the ADC at respective levels in Oyo State.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics24 hours ago
Federal might’ll not save Fayemi from defeat – Olusola
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- Politics23 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities