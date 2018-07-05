PDP alleges plot to scuttle rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged of plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle its mega rally holding in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, today.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference yesterday, alleged that information available to the party revealed plan to shut down Akure Airport to prevent PDP bigwigs from attending the rally.

He also said that the party learnt that the Ondo State government is planning to move earthmoving equipment to the road leading from Ondo to Ado Ekiti to prevent movement of PDP members either by air or road to Ado Ekiti.

But Ologbondiyan, who expressed confidence that PDP will win the July 14 Ekiti governorship election, said: “PDP is sure of victory in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. We are very sure that we will defeat the APC again in all the 16 local government areas just like we did in the last election.”

The PDP also cautioned the APC from sponsoring protests against members of the National Assembly as such is capable of destroying the bedrock of the nation’s democracy.

“Members of the National Assembly are direct representatives of the people and the failure of the Federal Government to recall Senator Dino Melaye, despite the huge resources invested, speaks volume of the real position of Nigerians on the ongoing stand-off between the executive and the legislature.

“The PDP therefore cautions the APC and its interests in the federal executive to end their plots against the National Assembly and direct such energies to providing good governance, which has eluded the nation in the last three years,” the part said.