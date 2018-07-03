PDP, Atiku express worries over PVC cloning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to offer tangible explanation to Nigerians on how its Permanent Voter Card (PVC) allegedly became a commodity for sale online. Also, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the owner of online platform, alibaba. com, Jack Ma, not to allow his platform to be used to thwart Nigeria’s democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday raised an alarm that its permanent voters cards (PVCs) were being cloned and sold online. “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received reports of attempts to clone Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online,” the commission said in a statement signed by Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this became necessary against the backdrop of apprehensions being expressed by Nigerians regarding possible insider compromises in INEC, particularly ahead of the 2019 general elections.

PDP said it was uncomfortable with the attempts by the commission to “hurriedly wave off this very grave international embarrassment that goes to the heart of credible electioneering in our country. “We therefore call for a system-wide inquest into the matter, particularly to hedge our PVC and all other sensitive electoral materials from possible cloning.

“We also urge Nigerians to continue to be at alert, especially as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is bent on using every means to compromise the election and subvert the will of the people in the coming elections. Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an open letter by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Otunba Gbanga Daniel, described it as “an egregious breach of Nigeria’s electoral integrity and our national security.

“We are very concerned about this security breach because it threatens Nigeria’s desire to build strong institutions, like the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“A situation like this could lead to massive vote buying and thus thwart our efforts and instead create strong men where we want to enable strength in institutions.” PDP however, said nobody can rig the July 14, Ekiti governorship election, despite the alleged machinations by the All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC officials and security agencies. This was contained in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Atiku reminded Jack Ma that PVCs were used in the 2015 Nigerian elections and there was no breach even though alibaba platform was in existence then. “That precedence leads me to believe that if alibaba. com refuses to lend its platform to those unscrupulous elements who want to thwart Nigeria’s democracy, we would greatly increase the chances of a free and fair Nigerian election in 2019. “Therefore, I appeal to you to use your good offices to permanently remove these items from alibaba. com,” he said.

The former vice president further advised the platform to consider sharing its information with Nigeria’s security apparatus that might help expose any impropriety.

He noted the allegations, counter allegations and investigations into election meddling in the 2016 American presidential elections.