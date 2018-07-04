News
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
Another tanker has spilt its content on the road at Alimosho bus stop, around Gowon Estate, Lagos.
Witnesses said officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) moved in on time to prevent the 33,000-PMS carrier from catching fire.
Recall that Fifty-four vehicles were burnt in the Berger incident while 10 people reportedly lost their lives.
Emergency officials are currently at the scene of the accident at Iyano Ipaja. Traffic has been diverted, compounding the logjam on the road undergoing construction.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition
- News11 hours ago
Abacha loot: Reps stop Buhari from sharing $323m, to probe recovered funds