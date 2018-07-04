PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road

Another tanker has spilt its content on the road at Alimosho bus stop, around Gowon Estate, Lagos.

Witnesses said officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) moved in on time to prevent the 33,000-PMS carrier from catching fire.

Recall that Fifty-four vehicles were burnt in the Berger incident while 10 people reportedly lost their lives.

Emergency officials are currently at the scene of the accident at Iyano Ipaja. Traffic has been diverted, compounding the logjam on the road undergoing construction.