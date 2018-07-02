Connect with us

National news

PHOTOS: Police Protest In Maiduguri

Published

2 days ago

on

PHOTOS: Police Protest In Maiduguri

Police officers in Borno State have taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the state capital today (Monday) in a protest.

The officers who are protesting over six months of unpaid allowances barricaded major roads around the police headquarters.

Residents said the officers also fired some gunshots, causing commuters to scamper for safety.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

clever-advertising g13advertising

Trending