National news
PHOTOS: Police Protest In Maiduguri
Police officers in Borno State have taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the state capital today (Monday) in a protest.
The officers who are protesting over six months of unpaid allowances barricaded major roads around the police headquarters.
Residents said the officers also fired some gunshots, causing commuters to scamper for safety.
