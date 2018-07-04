PHOTOS: Protest as ticketing official kills bricklayer with charmed ring

There was pandemonium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday after a ticketing official with a commercial motorcyclists union allegedly killed a bricklayer, Ibrahim Raji, with a charmed ring.

The suspect, simply identified as Sempe, was said to have attacked the victim for failing to pay the sum of N400 daily levy by commercial motorcyclists.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened about 7:30am at Iyana Gbangba, Ijaiye area of Abeokuta.

Miffed by the killing, some residents and commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, trooped to the streets, demanding the immediate scrapping of ticketing at parks and other places.



They stormed the Ibara police station, Abeokuta where the suspect was detained by policemen following his arrest.

It was learnt that the deceased bricklayer was survived by four children, a wife and a mother.

His remains had been deposited at the mortuary of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

When our correspondent visited the Ibara police station, scores of protesters were sighted demanding severe punishment for the suspect and calling for an end to ticketing, which they described as “exploitation.”

A middle-aged man, Emmanuel Dosunmu, who identified himself as the apprentice of the late bricklayer, said the deceased was not sick before the incident.

Emmanuel disclosed that he was billed to meet with him (Ibrahim) at Iyana Gbangba on the fateful day to jointly carry out a building project.

He said, “The deceased was my boss. He called me yesterday (Tuesday) and asked me to meet him this morning at Iyana Gbangba for a project. I was going to the place when I got information about the incident.

“What happened was that he had an argument with the ticketing official who was demanding N400 ticket from him. My boss said he was not an Okada rider and will never pay such money. In the process, the tout punched him in the chest with a charmed ring.

“He fainted afterwards. The ticketing official and his colleagues at the scene said he (Ibrahim) was only pretending. But it was the TRACE (Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps) officers at the scene that rushed him to the hospital where doctors confirmed him dead.”

Also speaking, another resident, Mrs Idayat Adeolu, urged the state government to cancel ticketing in parks and junctions, saying failure to do so will continue to precipitate crisis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached for comments on the matter as at press time.