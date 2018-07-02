PHOTO: Pipeline explosion rocks Ilara community in Ogun State

A gas pipeline in Ilara near Ogijo area of Ogun State has exploded.

The explosion occurred at about 10:00 pm on Sunday and rescue officials are still battling to put out the fire.

The area has, however, been cordoned off by the police to avoid loss of lives.

The incident comes just days after a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Berger axis of Lagos which left nine people dead and four others injured.

At least 50 vehicles were lost to the explosion.