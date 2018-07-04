Piracy, smuggling ruled maritime

Smuggling, piracy and poor infrastructure slowed down maritime activities in the first half of the year despite government’s policy on ease of doing business. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite being the leader in West African region through its market size, Nigerian ports and the entire maritime industry suffered from smuggling, sea robberies, high tariffs and poor infrastructure in the first half of the year.

Due to the overwhelming challenges, Nigerian ports have been classified among the most expensive in the sub-region as they are burdened by anti-trade policies, inefficient service and other numerous problems.

Importers and exporters operating in the sector said that because of high tariffs and import duties charged by shipping companies, a lot of cargoes had been diverted to neighbouring ports this year, leading to surge in smuggling and illegal trade.

Similarly, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that 70 per cent of imports and exports at the seaports were not compliant to trade rules because of sharp practices.

Smuggling

Because of the anti-trade practice in the industry, no fewer than 40,000 bags of foreign rice, 243 vehicles, pangolin scales, 796 bales of used clothes among others were impounded between January and last June by the Customs’ anti- smuggling unit, Federal Operations Units, Zone A in Lagos.

However, importers blamed the high spate of smuggling, false declaration and underpayment of cargoes on soaring import duties in the ports.

According to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), there were tariffs on 144 items, which the Federal Government had left unchanged after downward review of the import duties on 115 items in the various sectors of the economy.

Consequence

It was gathered that the development affected the operations of dockworkers, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, truckers and other stakeholders negatively.

Both the government and some manufacturing firms also lost revenue, while thousands of maritime jobs were lost.

Import and export

This year, the Federal Government recorded more exports in the first half of the years.

According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, export of agricultural produce increased by 180 per cent.

Also, Lagos and Tincan Island ports generated over N70billion within the perports

However, the government’s dedicated export terminal at Ijora recorded zero revenue in the period.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) also suspended issuance of waivers to foreign seafarers manning vessels through the introduction of a New Cabotage Compliance Strategy (NCCS).

NPA

Worried by the menace of robbers around the port quay, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) also resolved to purchase new patrol boats to enhance port waterfront security as marine police said that it lacked the capacity to tackle criminals operating on port channels.

Also, the authority approved contract for the dredging of Warri port and Escravos channel.

However, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Nicholas Ossai, alleged that the contract was awarded to a company whose reputation and professional competence had been smeared.

He alleged that NPA took advantage of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)’s approval to award the N10 billion for the dredging of the channel without any prior budgetary provision or appropriation.

Also, the authority complained over non-compliance by some of the government agencies with the Presidential Order on the Ease of Doing Business at Ports.

The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Usman, said that it was regrettable that some agencies had not fully complied with the order.

Customs

For more than five months, NCS faced technical challenges in the implementation of its New transmission server, Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NCIS)II, as the platform frustrated fast clearance procedures and inflicted hardship on importers.

Within the period, hundreds of containers were trapped at the various port terminals in Lagos.

At the land borders, the service had a hard time with vehicle and rice smugglers.

Piracy

Despite the measures and huge recourses taken to curtail incessant kidnappings and attacks onboard vessels by sea robbers, it was learnt that the country lacked criminal laws to tackle piracy and robbery on sea. Bonny channel and Lagos continue to be the hot spot of sea robbers.

To curtail the menace of robbery in the sector, the Nigerian Navy also deployed 18 ships, two helicopters and a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) across the Gulf of Guinea (GOG) to strengthen the existing maritime security framework provided by Togo, Ghana, Benin and other forces.

Maritime labour

On maritime labour issues, Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers & Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNOWTSSA), threatened shipowners over non-implementation of pension scheme.

The union also lamented that the number of existing manning agents in the country was not known.

The Union’s National President, Mathew Alalade, also warned agents to desist from threatening seafarers with job losses.

He complained that the manning agents were extorting seafarers by collecting a large percentage of their first salary before job placement.

Also, as part of measure to arrest criminals activities currently plaguing the Lagos Ports Complex, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) threatened to sack any branch executive whose jurisdiction is not safe for shipping activities.

The move, according to the President General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, was to complement efforts by the Federal Government to improve security at the ports through its strategic collaboration with terminal operators and government agencies.

Shipping

The use of contracted armed security guards considered by ship owners as an alternative to deter piracy was proscribed by the Federal Government despite the increased robbery and weak policing on Nigerian waters and ports.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who acknowledged that Nigeria’s waters were alluring area for criminal activities such as piracy, robbery, terrorism, and a host of other vices, expressed fear that there were reasons to be worried.

He noted that the private armed guards would not perform their anti-piracy duties in a way that does not escalate violence, involve unlawful use of force, or cause international incidents.

Manifest

In March this year, the Federal Government ordered liners to comply with berthing procedure at the ports. It said that failure by shipping lines to transmit electronic manifests of their cargoes seven days ahead of berthing may cause them huge loss and berthing rights as average turnaround time of vessels had remained higher in Nigeria compared to other ports in West and Central African countries.

Maritime academy

The management of Nigerian Maritime Academy (MAN) embarked on restructuring in the half year.

The management said that restructuring and repositioning the school was the only solution to move the school forward.

It also resolved to embark on free training of stakeholders, who would in turn provide the needed equipment to the ailing institution.

Its Board Chairman, Mr. Ademola Seriki, stressed the need for expansion of the school’s laboratory to make the facility more conducive for the cadets as well as equipping of the e-library and the ICT resource centre.

He said that the academy should partner with all relevant stakeholders to enable it meet international standard.

Last line

There is need to review Nigerian maritime policies in order to create conducive environment for the industry’s operators.