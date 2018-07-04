Plateau killings: 2019 under threat, says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 17 southern states has expressed grave concern over “unchecked killings” across the country.

The Christian body said with such situation, the conduct of the 2019 general elections was under serious jeopardy. It also bemoaned what it called the total collapse of security architecture in Nigeria. CAN spoke against the backdrop of killing of over 200 residents of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen. Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, told journalists in Enugu, yesterday that the Christian body was worried that several days after the attack, no concrete effort had been made towards arresting the perpetrators, even as there were reports of more killings.

Ajujungwa said: “CAN is saddened that many days after that avoidable massacre of innocent Nigerians in Plateau State, government is still telling the same old-fashioned stories. “For every murderous act of these marauders, the Federal Government and the security agencies reel out words of assurance that never yield any fruit.

“We restate once again that the incessant, senseless and wicked killings going on in the Middle Belt and South-East is totally unacceptable to us.” He said it was more lamentable that whereas government had never prosecuted any of the AK- 47 wielding-herdsmen who had murdered hundreds of Nigerians, it rushed to convict to death five Christians for allegedly killing one of the attackers.