Plateau killings, Abaribe’s arrest top Senate’s agenda tomorrow

As the Senate resumes plenary tomorrow from its four-week Sallah recess, there are indications that killings in Plateau State, in which over 200 persons were reportedly murdered by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen would top item on the agenda of the Chamber. Also to be considered is the recent arrest and detention of the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph learnt that, these two issues, which took place while the National Assembly was on recess, would be fully discussed by the apex legislative House, and resolutions passed on them tomorrow. Armed herdsmen had invaded Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, a fortnight ago and unleashed terror on the people,killing and maiming helpless residents and burning down over 50 houses wantonly.

The killings attracted serious condemnations from within and outside Nigeria, particularly the failure of the various security agencies to nip the attacks in the bud or respond spontaneously while the attacks were being carried out. Also, the arrest of Abaribe on Friday June 22, 2018 by the operatives of the DSS, on his alleged sponsorship of terrorism, it was further learnt, would be brought to the Senate for discussion on resumption tomorrow.

Our correspondent learnt that motions would be raised on the floor of the Senate to enable members of the Red Chamber express their views and for the Chamber, as the people’s representative, to take decisions on the developments. Meanwhile, agitated by the rising insecurity and killings in Nigeria, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed his plans to sponsor a bill to decentralise the nation’s policing system.

Ekweremadu, who has been calling for establishment of state Police, described the current system as “dysfunctional and unsuitable for a federal system”. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, he expressed his intention to sponsor the bill during an interactive session with Fulbright Scholars, Exchange Scholars, and Graduate Students at the International Centre for Information and Nelson Mandela Institute of Research, USA.

He spoke at his maiden lectures as a Professor and Senior Mentoring Scholar, E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies, Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Social Sciences, Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

Reacting to questions on the rising killings and insecurity in Nigeria, the DSP said that the killings had continued mainly because the federating states were not constitutionally allowed to recruit, train, and equip enough manpower for the security of lives and property of citizens in their states.