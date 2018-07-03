Plateau killings is genocide – Reps

The House of Representatives has declared that the killing of over 200 people by herdsmen in 15 villages and communities in four local government areas of Plateau state last week is genocide against the people of the state.

The lower chamber also tasked the federal government to immediately recover 52 villages in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Bassa and Mangu local government areas of the state currently under illegal and forceful occupation by the herders and return it to displaced owners.

The House reached these resolutions after adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau) and for of his colleagues from Plateau.

While presenting the motion on the floor, Hon. Gyang noted with shock and disbelief the massacre of men, women and children by the killer herdsmen describing it as “barbaric acts of man’s inhumanity to man, ethnic cleansing and genocide, which constitute the worst forms of wickedness and cruelty”

The decision classifying the attacks by killer herdsmen as genocide was taken after a proposed amendment to the motion by Hon. Ogbeide Iyama (PDP, Edo) was supported by Hon. Mark Gbillah (APC, Benue).

After an exhaustive debate, the lawmakers also agreed that the National Assembly should immediately revisit the constitution review exercise to empower states to establish state police for effective community policing and maintenance of law and order. According to the lawmakers, “the current security architecture has failed to bring an end to violent attacks across the country”

While urging President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond verbal condemnation of the attacks, the House urged the executive to arrest and prosecute all masterminds and perpetrators of the attacks and massacre adding that “there should be a coroner’s inquest and forensic examination of the weapons and ammunition used to determine the course of deaths, caliber and source of the weapons used”

The lawmakers equally directed the National emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief to the IDPs to avert a humanitarian crisis, while a special reconstruction fund should be set up by the federal government.

Speaking further on the motion, Gyang expressed concern that not less than 15 villages were destroyed in the well-coordinated attacks including Gana, Ropp, Bet, Rankwok, Rapwomol, Ratatis, Bwom-Hei, Nghar, Rukku, Soi, and Tisan. Others were Katchin, Kazok, Zargok, Kura Worom, Ex Lands, Shonong and others in Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu.\

He expressed worry that “the attacks have a pattern where once a community is attacked; it is cleansed by killing the native inhabitants and the vacated land taken over for occupation”.

Gyang lamented that despite the president and vice president’s visit and assurances on security have not deterred the “bandits from burning down not less than five churches in a bid to provoke religious crisis”.

He applauded the Chief Imam of Nghar, Mallam Tsoho, a Hausa man who along with one Abbas, a Yoruba Muslim who shielded many natives in the mosque at the risk of losing their lives to the rampaging killer herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the House has also asked the security agencies to protect Hon. Bashir Baballe (APC, Kano), who alleged that he has “documented evidence” on sponsors of the killings in Plateau. Leader of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had argued that since the lawmaker claims to have documentary evidence, he has become a state witness and should be given protection by the state”

While contributing to the motion, Gbajabiamila submitted that “It is important we speak with one voice irrespective of party affiliations because great nation’s pull together in moment of crisis and we are in a crisis. It is time for this House to be a solution-seeking House.

“One thing that is obvious is that the architecture of our security agencies needs to be changed; it is time for state police to be considered; it is time for us to amend our position and establish it by using the legislative tools to fast track the process like we did with the PIB”.

In her contribution, Hon. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje (PDP, Abia) advised that “We should adopt new methods of addressing these sad issues; if we claim that these dastardly acts are perpetrated by foreigners, what direct Immigration policies have we introduced? Opening our borders to foreign militias means war.

“We also have the negative effects of the social media because most stories and images uploaded and share does nothing that breed suspicion and hatred; we need to ensure that what we post and share on social media doesn’t aggravate and fan the embers of hatred because as it is, it’ll take at least forty years for us to see each other the way we ought to”.

Similarly, Hon. Sunday Karimi (PDP, Kogi) noted that the constitution gives the president the mandate to ensure the security of the citizens of this country. The president has done nothing than blame others instead of seeking solution and what this means is that he has not only failed in his constitutional duties, he also doesn’t know how to solve the problem which is fast making Nigeria a failed state”.

Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano) said “Each day, our differences is made more obvious; we are divided along ethnic, religious and regional lines and our religious and traditional rulers and even politicians are Contribute to it by preying on the people and promoting and fanning the ember of hate and distrust among Nigerians. Once we begin to see ourselves first as humans, this problem will be tackled”.

Others who contributed to the motion include Hon. Bashir Baballe (APC, Kano), who alleged that he had “documentary evidence” about the sponsors of the killings; Hon. Hassan Saleh (APC, Benue), Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki (APC, Kano), Hon. Mark Gbillah (APC, Benue), Hon/ Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau).

Earlier, in his welcome address on the resumption of plenary yesterday, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said that history will be harsh to the present administration if it fails to stop mass killings of innocent Nigerians.

Dogara argued that whatever achievement that is being recorded by the government will not be remembered if the orgy violence and mass killings of innocent Nigerians continue unabated.

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a Government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it won’t matter if we succeed in other areas. Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system,” he said.

“The stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system. This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard-won democracy.”

The Speaker argued that the unresolved issue of rampant killing of defenseless people, including innocent and vulnerable children and women, in various parts of the country, calls for a sober reflection and more concerted efforts by the National Assembly to exploit all our Constitutional powers and privileges to ensure the protection of lives and property in the entire country by the security agencies.

He congratulated all the members of the APC on the successful conduct of our elective national convention, and wished the new national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his team a successful tenure of office.