Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition

The Civil Society Coalition in Benue state has said that the killings in Plateau and other states in the Middle Belt go beyond blockage of cattle routes as often touted by the federal government but a carefully planned agenda to rid the Middle Belt of the indigenous population through genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Convener of the coalition, Barrister Oscar Aorabee who stated this at a press conference in Makurdi, condemned the brutal murder in cold blood of over 200 people in Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State by armed Fulani herdsmen militia.

He expressed shock that the onslaught went on for several hours without response from security agencies especially the Nigeria Air Force and the Nigerian Army whose bases are situated in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“It is now obvious for the whole world to see, that the killings in the Middle Belt are not an issue of blocked cattle routes as often touted by the Presidency and the Minister of defence, but part of a carefully planned agenda to rid the Middle Belt of the indigenous population, through genocide and ethnic cleansing, or subjugate them to slavery, of the Caliphate”.

Barrister Aorabee lamented the inactions of the federal government to the senseless killings across the country saying with the mass killings particularly of Christians, it is clear that the killers have a hidden agenda considering the fact that the Plateau State government has not passed any open Grazing Prohibition Law.

He commiserated with victims of the horrendous attacks, the government and people of Plateau State and condemned the systematic killing and decimation of the indigenous population of the Middle Belt and Benue valley, in what is now obviously an ethnic cleansing agenda cum Jihad, targeted at uprooting the ethnic Christian nationalities and taking over their lands to establish a caliphate in the name of cows.

The group which commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his exemplary show of solidarity by visiting his counterpart and commiserating with him for the killings, appreciated the British House of Lords, especially Lord Alton of Liverpool, for initiating a debate calling the attention of the world to the ongoing genocide in Nigeria.

He called on ‘well meaning Nigerians, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, to come out and condemn the attacks for what they are, an ethnic cleansing and genocide, especially now that it is clear that the attacks are targeted at Indigenous Christian Communities whether the Open Grazing Prohibition Law is operated there or not’.