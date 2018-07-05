Police arrest 40-year-old fake recruitment officer in Edo

Officials of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Edo State Government House, Benin City, have arrested a member of the syndicate behind the illegal job recruitment exercise, which has continued to rattle the state government in the last few days. Nemesis, however, caught up with Benjamin Amaechi Chukwura, 40, the Chief Executive Officer of KAI Consulting Agency, who was accused to be behind the alleged scan.

Chuwura is already being questioned by the police over his role in the rip-off and claim that the company was acting on behalf of the state Ministry of Environment and Sustainability. Chukwura, a graduate of Public Administration from the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma hailed from Ubulu Uno Royal Palace in Delta State.

He allegedly defrauded over 500 job seekers in the state to the tune of N10 million on non-existent jobs. He claimed that his organisation, a consulting outfit, had written a letter to Edo State Government in November 2017, seeking recognition and partnership with the state on environmental issues. Also, Chukwura yesterday also told security agents that KAI Environmental is a non-governmental consulting outfit operating in Delta State with about 60 workers.

Meanwhile, Chukwura is presently being interrogated by the police to explain his alleged role and workers of the firm in the employment scam carried out at a hotel, their operation centre, located on Ekenwan Road, in the state capital.