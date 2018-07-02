Metro and Crime
Police sergeant docked for alleged murder
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday remanded a police sergeant, Ishaya Inusa, at Ikoyi Prisons for alleged murder of a civilian.
The chief magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adegite, refused the plea of the accused, 33, being tried for murder.
She ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Prisons pending the receipt of the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).
Adegite adjourned the case until Aug. 2.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 11, at midnight.
He said that the accused committed it at Homart Furniture Factory, Ayeteju Elemoro in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
The prosecutor told the court that the accused had shot the deceased, Paul Stephen, 24, with his service rifle, after he suspected him to be a burglar.
Adebayo said the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
(NAN)
