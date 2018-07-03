Policemen protest unpaid allowance, barricade hqtrs

There was tension in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital yesterday, as armed Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel protested the non-payment of their six months’ special duty allowances.

The protesting policemen barricaded the entrance to the Command headquarters located along the Maiduguri–Kano expressway.

The protest disrupted traffic on the road.

The development had resulted in serious traffic congestion on the ever-busy road.

But the Force Headquarters, while acknowledging the fact that there were outstanding allowances due the personnel, blamed the development on delay in budget passage.

The Special Forces were deployed from various units across the country, to reinforce security within and around Maiduguri that has remained the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.

One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, regretted the ‘hardship’ occasioned by the unpaid allowances.

This was as he said several complaints made in that regard, had not received the desired attention, hence the report to protest.

“About 10,000 mobile policemen were deployed to the state from different commands, but we have not received our allowances in the past six months.

“We have been serving at the command headquarters since our deployment, but some of us deployed to other locations outside the headquarters were being paid their allowances as and when due.

“We have been facing hardships as a result of the non-payment of the allowances. We have made several complaints, but nobody listened to us,” he told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, was seen at the Presidential Villa shortly after the policemen protested in Maiduguri.

Idris, it was gathered, had rushed to the villa to brief the presidency over the development.

The IGP, who arrived the villa at about 11:45a.m., was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari. He later moved towards the Vice President’s office before leaving the villa.

Both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were not in the villa at the time the police boss visited.

Idris left the villa without talking to any journalist.

Reacting to the protest yesterday, the Force Headquarters and the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu, blamed the development on the delay that attended passage of the 2018 appropriation bill.

Chukwu called on the protesting policemen to calm down and assured them that their allowances would be paid.

Notwithstanding, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) said there was no protest as, according to him, the operatives only went to the Command headquarters for “enquiry”.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to media report that policemen protested in Maiduguri over non-payment of their Special Duty Allowance.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that it is not correct that police personnel protested in Maiduguri on July 2nd. Some of the Police Mobile Force personnel on Special Duty in Maiduguri went to the Borno State Police Command Headquarters on enquiry over the delay in the payment of their special duty allowance in the early hours of today and not on protest as reported in some media,” the Force spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said.

Moshood said apart from mandating the command CP to calm frayed nerves, the IGP has since ordered the Commissioner in charge of PMF, to proceed to Maiduguri, with a view to conveying efforts being made to clear the backlog of allowances.

“The IGP promptly directed the Commissioner of Police, Borno State to address and inform them why there is delay in the payment of their special duty allowance and also assure them that since the budget has been approved, the allowances will be expeditiously processed and paid without any further delay. They subsequently returned to their duty posts.

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF) to proceed to Maiduguri, Borno State and other States in the North East where PMF personnel are deployed on special duty; to lecture and inform them on the efforts being made by the Force to ensure timely payment of special duty and other allowances to police personnel in the North-East of the country.

“The Police Mobile Force personnel that went on the enquiry are not those attached to Operation Lafiya Dole in the fight against insurgency in the North-East, but those on the category of visiting Police Mobile Force units deployed in Maiduguri on crime prevention and other Police duties in the state,” Moshood said.

He noted that: “The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined organisation and will not allow any situation to degenerate into disturbance of public peace anywhere in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as unfortunate, the street protest by police officers in Borno State, over unpaid allowances.

The party noted that the development confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not committed to providing security for the troubled states, despite huge resources at its disposal.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari is paying lip service to security.

“Is it not disconcerting that policemen, who daily risk their lives at the fronts, are denied their allowances for months; left unaccommodated, without basic needs and kept forlorn in the face of battle, while their commander-in-chief and top officers enjoy the comfort of their huge offices in Abuja, from where they grandstand about their non-existent commitment to security?

“Nigerians can now see that this administration is overtly deceitful, thrives on propaganda, lies, false claims and is never committed to the good of the people even as it blames everyone else for its failures.

“The PDP strongly believes that the situation is more than has met the eyes. We, therefore, demand an urgent investigation to get to the root of this pathetic situation and findings of such investigations must be made public,” the party said.

It urged the aggrieved policemen to exercise restraint and advised the police high command to ensure their immediate payment and restore the morale of the men at the battle front.