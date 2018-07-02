Polio: Lagos to immunise 4.8m children

Lagos State Government has said it would immunize no fewer than 4.8 million children from 0 to 59 months across the state in the second round of 2018 National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) polio vaccination campaign which began on Saturday June 30.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health Care, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga, who disclosed this at a Flagoff ceremony to signal the commencement of the campaign at Agege Local Government, noted that a target population of 4,823,122 children would be covered during the vaccination campaign.

He said: “The NIPDs would involve houseto- house, transit and fixed post teams. In all, Lagos State will mount 752 fixed posts, 4, 859 house-to-house and 1, 712 transit teams, children at home, markets, Churches, Mosques, major car parks and social events venues would be specifically targeted.

“To ensure the success of this year’s polio vaccination campaign, many training sessions have been conducted to strengthen the capacity of relevant health workers, the State government has equally embarked on massive media campaigns involving airing of jingles while LGA social mobilizers are moving within communities to sensitize and mobilize citizenry effectively.

“I hereby seize this opportunity to encourage our parents and care givers to ensure that their children and wards are taken to the primary health care clinics to receive vaccine and all other scheduled immunizations.

This campaign is another window of opportunity to protect our children from vaccine preventable diseases.“The State government is particularly interested in the health of the children and as such is prepared to carry out any activity that will ensure that their right to health is attained. Polio is one of the major killer diseases of children under the age of five years which can be prevented by vaccination.”