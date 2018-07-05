Polio: Mothers commend UNICEF, KDSG over free vaccines

Kaduna State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), at the weekend kicked off another round of Polio Immunisation campaign across the state.

Many of the mothers who brought out their wards for the exercise, at Kafanchan ward A in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, where full of praises for the state government, UNICEF and other partners who provided support in making the vaccines available and free for the exercise.

Ai’sha Ahmed, a mother of six children who could not hide her joy, thanked the state government and UNICEF officials who had always sensitised them on the dangers of not vaccinating their children.

She said, “If you come to some of our communities, you will see the negative effect on some of the children who have not been taking the vaccines.

“UNICEF, told us that immunisation helps in preventing children from strange diseases that can easily affect them, and we have seen that ourselves and all my children are very healthy.

“All my children have been taking the polio vaccine since they started sensitising us on the need to always take our children for immunisation, and I thank God, Kaduna State Government and UNICEF for their efforts,” she said.

On her part, Mero Abdullahi, a mother of two also said, “I have been bringing my child for this polio immunisation since he was three months old.

“Before, her Father did not agree to immunise his children until I attended a Polio workshop in Kafanchan B primary health care (PHC) where they sensitised us on the importance of this polio immunisation.

“I have discovered the danger; if you don’t take your children for immunisation and I am not ready to be taking my children to hospital for treatment; it is better for me to prevent it now and the vaccine is free.”

The officials also use the exercise to convince more mothers in the area on the need to immunise their children.

Speaking on the exercise, UNICEF Consultant in-charge of Jema’a local government area (LGA) Mr. Isaac Gwamna, explained to newsmen some of the strategies employed to ensure that the people participate actively in the exercise.

According to him, “We liaised with Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC) members in conducting sensitisation meeting at surubu and kampany- Zonzon ward due to high unimmunised children in the area.

“Social Mobilisation Committee (SMC) work plan was developed to capture settlement with habitual Non Compliance (NC) and poor Routine Immunisation (RI) with major activities conducted and it was used to develop High Risk Operation Plan (HROP).

“We also participate in Task Force on Immunisation/Social Mobilisation Committee (TFI/SMC) meeting in addressing pending challenges and developing strategies of tackling any upcoming issues that may arise during implementation.

“We trained Health Camp (HC) personnel and have HC sited in settlement with NC and poor Routine Immunisation (RI) coverage to boost coverage. Support and supervised HC/IPDs teams during June/July 2018 Immunisation Plus Days (IPDs) implementation, among others,” he said.