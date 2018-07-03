‘Poor facilities, bane of girl-child education in north’

Following the introduction of the Cash Transfer Programme by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the northern part of the country, stakeholders have raised the alarm over inadequate facilities to contain the increased enrollment of girls in schools.

This was, however, revealed during a field trip to New Rimawa Model Primary School in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where the female students sit on the floor and facing an obsolete board in a dilapidated structure begging for renovation.

Addressing newsmen, the Head Teacher of the school, Yusuf Abubakar, said although the Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) had boosted the enrolment of girl-child in the school from 200 to over 600 within two years, majority of parents were reluctant to allow their daughters enroll in the school only to be taught while sitting on the bare floor.

According to him, the school which serves about 12 surrounding communities with over 500 student population would make more impact if more classrooms were built with adequate furniture, as well as teaching and learning aids made available to enhance a more conducive learning environment.

He said: “I have made request for furniture but there is no response. The furniture is very important to the school, but we do not have enough and this factor can greatly affect the enrolment of students in the school because the interest is not there since there are not seats.

“Because there are no seats and enough classrooms, most parents are not willing to allow their daughters come and sit on the floor.

We also need the government to construct more classrooms for the school. They are considering the challenges, but if there are more learning space and chairs there will be more children.”

On her part, the CTP Coordinator for Zamfara State, Maryam Shantali, faulted the step by step renovation of schools by state governments, saying “the population is too many as against the resources they are given. And for this, the renovation of schools and provision of furniture are being done step by step quarterly, but before they can turn round all the schools, the earlier ones would have been facing other needs.”

She, however, added: “Now that we have an influx of students, there is need to address the infrastructural decay and deficit. For example in Zamfara State, we have already made plans to build more classrooms ahead of the influx of children in all the schools that are CTP beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Helen Abdu, said beyond government’s intervention, religious organisations and communities could share the responsibility of making education available for all children by assisting the government to build and equip the schools.

“There is need for continuous sensitisation and awareness on the importance of education. Religious leaders need to step in to assist in equipping the schools, while communities can also come together. The north has people that can do that; who can build schools for our children,” Mrs. Abdu said.