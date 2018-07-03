News
Protesters Storm National Assembly Demand Resignation Of Saraki, Dogara
A group of protesters on Tuesday stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly.
The protesters are demanding for the immediate resignation of Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
The angry protesters displayed various placards with inscriptions pointing accusations at the lawmakers of “budget padding” and ‘illegal insertions” in the 2018 budget.
They also claimed that the lawmakers are syphoning funds meant for constituency projects in their various senatorial districts and constituencies.
This protest comes few days after the Senate President Bukola Saraki called for the removal of “incapable” security chiefs in the country over the continued killings and security challenges bedevilling the nation.
Saraki said the killings is not a situation to be politicised. He also accused the security chiefs and agencies of failing to work together.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics24 hours ago
Federal might’ll not save Fayemi from defeat – Olusola
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- Politics22 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities