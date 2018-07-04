Sports
Real Madrid debunks news on agreement with PSG over Mbappe
Real Madrid FC has debunked news on agreement between the club and PSG over 19-year-old Kylain Mbappe.
On its website “www.realmadrid.com’’, the club said it had not made any offer to either PSG or the player.
“Given the information published in the last few hours regarding an alleged agreement between Real Madrid FC and PSG for the player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid would like to state that it is completely false.
“Real Madrid has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned,’’ the statement said.
Mbappe has scored three goals so far for France in the 2018 Russia World Cup. (NAN)
