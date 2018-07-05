Red Star Express’ FY PAT drops by 19%

Red Star Express Plc has recorded 18.55 per cent decrease in profit after tax for the full year ended March 31, 2018.

The company in a filing from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said its profit after tax dropped to N347.558 million in the period under review from N426.756 million in 2017, representing a drop of 18.55 per cent.

Profit before tax stood at N610.589 million in 2018, from N653.200 million, indicating a drop of 6.52 per cent.

However, the company’s turnover increased by 15.19 per cent to N8.407 billion from N7.298 billion the previous year.

Red Star posted 10 per cent increase in profit after tax for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Report obtained from NSE showed that the company’s profit after tax grew to N120.0545 million in the period under review from N108.557 million in 2016, representing a growth of 10.61 per cent.

Profit before tax firmed up to N176.595 million in 2017, from N159.643 million, representing a growth of 10.61 per cent.

However, the company’s turnover increased by 28.63 per cent to N2.044 billion from N1.589 billion the previous year.

Red Star said late last year that it planned to raise between N2.5 to N3 billion for its business expansion.

Managing Director of the company, Sola Obabori, who disclosed this to stockbrokers and the financial journalist at the company’s facts behind the figures on the floor of the NSE in Lagos, explained that the new capital would be deployed into four major areas, which includes, technological advancement, investments in new ventures, expansion of existing businesses and increase coverage and visibility of their business.

According to Obabori , the fund will help the company to automate its processes, unlock long term value through strategic investments in new ventures and explore new growth opportunities in pharmaceutical logistics, agro trade, tech services, prints and packaging.

He said that the company is going to build new warehouse and parking bay along Lagos – Ibadan express way and more offices in underserved locations, adding that the warehouse would enable the company conserve money that would have gone into paying of rent.