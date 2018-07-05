Reps direct FRSC, immigration, prisons to recruit 40-year-old applicants

The House of Representatives yesterday urged all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to re-open their online portal for unemployed Nigerians aged 40 years and below to apply for employment.

Some of the agencies include the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Prison Service (NPS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) .

The House consequently called for an increase in the age requirements for employment into the MDAs and all federal establishments from 30 to 40 years saying that the current age results in disqualification of eligible applicants for employment.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public important sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) on the matter on the floor of the House.

In his lead debate, Benson noted with concerns the urgent need to review the age barrier in vacancies announced by Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Prison Service (NPS), Fire Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other Federal Government agencies.

The lawmaker further acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in trying to reduce unemployment ratio in the country through advertised vacancies by the government in Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs.

He noted that most vacancies in government establishments required that applicants must not be more than 30 years as at the time of applying for such vacancies.

The lawmaker expressed worries that with the unstable nature of Nigeria’s educational system, it was difficult to determine and plan the age of graduation of students from tertiary educational institutions.

He equally noted that the discrimination of applicants on the basis of age was a breach of the fundamental human rights of citizens as contained in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

According to Benson:“This anomaly would deny potential applicants the opportunity to be gainfully employed since the National Youth Service Corps scheme aimed at fostering nation cohesion pegs its admissibility at 30 years of age”.

The lawmaker also submitted that this development would result into old applicants into these MDAs falsifying their ages to benefit from available vacancies, an action he noted would tint the integrity of the civil service.

He also expressed worries about unemployment rate in the country and hinted that a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics in 2016 showed that the situation was prevalent for persons between 15-35 years of age.

While urging his colleagues to support the motion, the lawmaker argued that employment into the federal civil service ought to be by merit and competence after federal character considerations.

The House presided by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara consequently resolved that all MDAs should open their portal for applicants to apply and passed the motion with a voice vote.

The Speaker further mandated the House Committees of labour, employment and productivity and national planning and economic development to review the employment criteria of all MDAs to ensure Justice on this matter.