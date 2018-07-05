Reps pass bill to ban use, manufacture of plastic bags

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading, a bill for an act to prohibit the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging in the country.

While leading debate on the general principles of the bill at the plenary, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), said the bill when passed into law, would go a long way in addressing harmful impacts to oceans, rivers and lakes.

He said the ban would also relieve pressure on landfalls, waste management, forests, environment, wildlife as well as human beings. According to the lawmaker, the uncontrolled use of plastic materials (polythene bags) and the arbitrary disposal of same, posed great danger to humanity and even to the environment.

“Over time, these plastic/ polythene bags find their way into the marine environment and are ingested by marine animals, thereby choking them.” He disclosed that information available shows that about 94 per cent of all birds had plastic in their stomachs, which were also found in the stomachs of many endangered species. “At least, 267 different species of animals have suffered as a result of ingestion of plastic. In fact, these results caused Australia to ban bags locally in 2003, in an effort to protect the migrating whales in Tasmania.