Reps want NAFDAC, SON to end drug counterfeiting

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to as a matter of urgency stop the counterfeiting of drugs in Nigeria. The House said that it was a major cause of death of many citizens.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) at the plenary.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Benson noted that fake drugs undermine every aspect of medical treatment and health and healthcare delivery and are the major cause of suffering and death of many Nigerians.

He further noted that fake adulterated and counterfeiting of drugs have contributed negatively to the wellbeing of Nigerians while the illicit trade has escalated within the Nigerian health care system in recent times.

He hinted that in 2010, NAFDAC in its efforts to combat counterfeit drugs initiated the Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) by pharmaceuticals companies nationwide which allowed consumers to send by text message an authentication code to a designated number to confirm the genuineness of drugs.

He also hinted that the MAS, which is a unique PIN of 12 or 13 digit could be sent by a short code and elicited response indicating if the drug was genuine, fake or stolen.

The lawmaker also expressed worries that in recent times, there has been a reduced campaign on this authentication process and most over the counter drugs and infant syrups do not have the unique 12 digit PIN.

He also said that this negligence on the part of NAFDAC and SON, the two regulatory agencies in the drug sector, have led to the influx of fake and counterfeit drugs in Nigerian markets in particular and the health sector general.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Serguis Ogun (PDP, Edo) noted that fake drugs were the major cause of untimely deaths in the country.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The Speaker further called on NAFDAC to immediately commence a nationwide publicity on MAS for the education and enlightenment of the citizenry on the dangers of counterfeited drugs.