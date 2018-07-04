Metro and Crime
Residents praise soldiers for fixing potholes on Idiroko Road
Residents of Atan in Ado-Odo- Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have commend ed men of the 192 Battalion (Rear) of Nigerian Army, Owode-Yewa, for rehabilitating some bad portions on the Idiroko Road.
The soldiers had at the weekend defied the rains to embark on environmental sanitation in their host community. The soldiers, led by the battalion’s Commanding Officer, Major Victor Oche, filled potholes and craters at the Owode-Atan junction, on the Idiroko border road, with granites.
They also cleared blocked drainages, packed the refuse by the roadside and cut overgrown weeds to the delight of residents.
The exercise was part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day, which is held annually on July 6, in honour of members of the Nigerian Army, especially those who lost their lives during the Civil War. It was learnt that apart from the environmental sanitation, the soldiers also planned free medical outreach for people in the area.
When the soldiers stormed the Owode-Atan junction with their tools and began cleaning the area on Saturday, many residents were happy with the gesture and said the development had changed their perception of the military men.
Some residents, commuters and commercial motorcyclists plying the road, however, used the opportunity to appeal to government and relevant authorities to urgently rehabilitate the deplorable road network in the area and other parts of the state.
A resident, Pastor Adewale Ponle, said the exercise carried out by the 192 battalion soldiers would help in improving the military relationship with the civil populace.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics24 hours ago
Federal might’ll not save Fayemi from defeat – Olusola
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- Politics22 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities