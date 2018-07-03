Restructuring: No shying away from reality

Despite arguments against calls for restructuring of the country, its advocates believe that it remains the most veritable means to put the country on the right path, Adewale Ajayi reports

Calls for the restructuring of the country have continued to dominate the Nigeria political space for some time now. The calls are fervently being made by the progressive class, who promoters of the agenda and they are spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

They hardly give a breathing space for those who are averse to the call. To them, unless the country is restructured, it would be difficult for it to move forward. They hinged their demand on the socio cultural political and economic woes of the country which they blamed on the the imbalance in the system, arguing that for equity and justice to prevail, a reform of the present structure is indispensable.

They also revealed that they were reluctant to partake in the civil dispensation in 1999, because they felt the country should be restructured before it was returned to civilian. According to the Secretary of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Mr. Ayo Opadokun, they wanted the country restructured before they would participate in the transition programme then, but the leadership of the organization was divided on the issue as the then head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, stated that could not take place before the transition.

The progressives however agreed to carry out the exercise under the civil dispensation. But, since the country returned to civil rule 19 years ago, several efforts have been made to make the lofty idea a reality. A lot of socio cultural groups and ethnic groups have convened conferences on how to fashion out a way the different ethnic nationalities that populate the country, put at over 250 can live together harmoniously and enjoy fair treatment so as to put an end the allegation of marginalization often leveled against any party in power.

The fact that some ethnic nationalities felt they were not accorded the deserved recognition in the distribution of positions and resources further sow the seed of discord among the ethnic nationalities. Not only the nationalities that crave for solution to the problem, government on its part also set up national conferences to proffer solution to the congenital problem, which does not give room for justice and fair play.

It was against this backdrop that then President Olusegun Obasanjo came up with the National Political Reforms Conference, which came up with beautiful recommendations on how to re-arrange the country, but the good suggestions of the conference was soiled by the inclusion an extension of tenure bid for Obasanjo known as the third term agenda. This led to throwing away the baby with the bath water. Despite that there were good recommendations on how to get the country on track in the report.

President Goodluck Jonathan ditto set up a national conference in 2014 that considered every gamut of Nigeria’s corporate existence. It also did made recommendations and proffered solutions to the diversity of Nigeria.

The National Assembly on many occasions set up constitution amendment committees with the mandate to amend the constitution and expunge sections that are ambiguous and not in tandem with the prevailing circumstances.

Despite all these efforts, much progress has not been recorded in making the country to an Eldorado, irrespective of the huge resources that have been committed to the project. Recommendations made by the various conferences have been consigned to the archive as successive governments have not shown the willingness to implement any of the reports.

Despite all these efforts to put the country on the right path, some cynic-minded Nigerians believe that the efforts will amount to nothing as those benefiting from the lapses in the political configuration will not let go because they will not allow any reduction in the privileges they are enjoying.

Speaking on the development, a former chairman of the defunct Police Equipment Reform Committee, Chief Kenny Martins, said while it is not difficult to restructure the country, it is impossible to do that.

His words: “It is an impossibility! Restructuring cannot take place, with this current constitution still in place. Under this current constitution, you find it difficult to create a local government, not even a ward can be created with this constitution in place. It will only require suspension, abolition or scrapping of the constitution or some extraneous interim power taking over either in civilian or military nature to be able to change the constitution before the country can be restructured.

“When you are talking about restructuring, you are saying that the 36 governors of the federation and the minister for the Federal Capital territory should not exist anymore. Is that possible? Will these 36 governors sign and sanction such pronouncement? To amend the constitution, you need the endorsement of 24 states Assembly, which is 60 per cent to ratify the decision agreed on before it can be included in the constitution. Since it is difficult to get that majority, which is two-third to endorse it, restructuring is just like saying you want to reduce the power of state governors who live like emperors, and you have a king Kong as the king Emperor at the centre in the person of the president, and you are saying you want to reduce his power.

Martins observed that the clamour for restructuring is been used to woo people to support a course, but not taken serious when the proponents of the agenda get to power. “Restructuring can never take place in Nigeria, and I challenge all those who feel it can be possible under this constitutional dispensation to tell me how? Will they remove the immunity of the state governors? Even to grant local governments autonomy to control their budgets, they killed the idea, claiming that there only two tiers of government operational in Nigeria – the state and the federal governments.

On these premise, Chief Martins noted that problem with Nigeria is not restructuring, but bad leadership,

Also speaking on the need to restructure the country, chairman of the convening committee of the 2014 conference, Senator Femi Okurounmu, stated that it is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari at a time said he has nothing to do with the report of the 2014 National Conference. He, however, wondered why the President’s party, APC, included restructuring in its manifesto before the 2015 elections.

According to him, such was done probably done to pacify the South-West as the party jettisoned the idea immediately it got to power.

On how the constitution can be amended, he said President Buhari can send an executive bill to the National assembly for an amendment to the constitution to allow for state police since his party controls the Senate and House of Representatives.

“If President Buhari really wants to do it, he should be able to get his party men within the House of Representatives and the Senate, and once they pass it in the House and the Senate, it is a constitutional amendment. It then requires going to the states Assembly for two-third votes to approve it. Again, APC controls almost the states Assembly, and in any case all the governors at their meetings have endorsed it, so it will be easy to get the concurrence of the state legislators.

The Publicity Secretary of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, on his part, noted that the demand for restructuring has reached a crescendo and that the call cannot be ignored any longer. According to him, ignoring the call will be at the peril of the country.

“Those against implementation of resolutions of the ethnic nationality congress are in the minority. Now that there is a growing agitation to restructure Nigeria, the South-West has held a rally, South-South has held its own, South-East has held its own, it is a satanic group, which doesn’t want Nigeria to move forward that is opposed to restructuring. But, we can kick them out of the way, so that we can move ahead,” he said.

On the possibility of getting the country restructured, Odumakin said It is either Nigeria is restructured or the country is allowed to burn naturally,

And, on whether those in power will give room for restructuring, he said: “We met the members of the National Assemblyrecently and we discussed about how the resources of the nation can be shared among the component units. If we solve it amicably, it will be better than a situation where non producing states will end up with zero allocation,” he said.

Since the consensus that restructuring of the country is the best way to go to allow fairness, justice and equity, it will be better to yield to the demand of the majority for sanity to prevail rather than creating an impression that it is easy to effect changes in a military regime than a civilian administration, more so when military rule is no longer the fad across the world.