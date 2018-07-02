Sports
Rohr to drop Onazi, Ighalo, others for AFCON qualifiers
There are genuine signs that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will leave out some players when the team converged for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles.
Nigeria will take on Seychelles on the 7 September and Rohr is expected to make his squad for the game known two weeks before the away tie in Victoria, as the Eagles will be looking to get their campaign back on track after losing their opening game 2-0 to South Africa.
The German coach of the Nigerian team will not call up some players who were part of his squad at the World Cup as he continues the process of building a solid team for the Super Eagles .
Tipped to be axed are the quartet of Elderson Echiejile, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi and Daniel Akpeyi, Owngoalnigeria.com learnt from a source close to the coach who is back in Nigeria for preparations for the clash against Seychelles. “I think some players who went to the World Cup without making an appreciable impact won’t be in the team. Particularly, the likes of Echiejile, Akpeyi, Ighalo and Onazi. We’ll know more when the list is released two weeks to the game”, he told Owngoalnigeria. com
