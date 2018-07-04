Rohr turns down approach from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has turned down approach from North African giants Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria to manage their national teams as the new factional President of the Nigeria Football Federation Chris Giwa is unlikely to change him.

Rohr is contracted to the Nigerian Football Federation till the year 2020 but the deal has an exit clause which the above mentioned countries were hoping to exploit in their quest to sign the coach.

However, owngoalnigeria.com reported that the coach had turned down the approach from the North Africans insisting on keeping his Nigerian job as he wants to finish the building of the Super Eagles which he started two years ago when he was appointed as coach.

Meanwhile, a source in Giwa’s camp told New Telegraph that the new board would not fire Rohr when they finally settle down.

“Rohr’s job is safe for now; the board will not fire him because he has to start working on the African Nations Cup qualifiers slated for September. We don’t have an intention to change the coaching crew because continuity is important and Rohr hasn’t done badly. We have to keep supporting the team,” the source said.