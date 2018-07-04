Sports
Rohr turns down approach from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has turned down approach from North African giants Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria to manage their national teams as the new factional President of the Nigeria Football Federation Chris Giwa is unlikely to change him.
Rohr is contracted to the Nigerian Football Federation till the year 2020 but the deal has an exit clause which the above mentioned countries were hoping to exploit in their quest to sign the coach.
However, owngoalnigeria.com reported that the coach had turned down the approach from the North Africans insisting on keeping his Nigerian job as he wants to finish the building of the Super Eagles which he started two years ago when he was appointed as coach.
Meanwhile, a source in Giwa’s camp told New Telegraph that the new board would not fire Rohr when they finally settle down.
“Rohr’s job is safe for now; the board will not fire him because he has to start working on the African Nations Cup qualifiers slated for September. We don’t have an intention to change the coaching crew because continuity is important and Rohr hasn’t done badly. We have to keep supporting the team,” the source said.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition