Russian police battle to curb celebrations in Moscow

Following the surprise victory of Russia over highly rated Spain on Sunday in a second round World Cup match at the Luzinihiki Stadium in Moscow, Russian police have their hads full over the celebration in the capital city.

Russia held Spain to a 1-1 draw at full and extra time only to go into penalties and defeated the former world champions 4-3. It was a shock and after the match Russians took to the streets in wild jubilation as police move round to check them. At the Luxinihki street leading to the stadium, some youths sat in the booth of the saloon car while the vehicle was in motion singing and chanting the names of their players.

Police patrol vehicle trailed them, stopped them and insisted they move into the car. Some other on a rally were being followed by the police just to avert any incident. An official of the local organising committee told our correspondent that it would be a sleepless night for the police officials.

“They are all over the place especially the city centre. They will also go to clubs and some other public places like the train stations and bus terminals to maintain law and order,” the LOC official said.