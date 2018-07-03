SAHCOL wins Air Namibia Lagos ground handling contract

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) has won the contract to provide Aviation Ground Handling services to Air Namibia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The new contract according to a statement, will see SAHCOL providing unequalled Passenger, Ramp and Cargo Handling Services to the Airline from Friday, the 29th of June, 2018.

Air Namibia, which is wholly owned by the Namibian Government, is the National Airline of the Republic of Namibia.

The airline whose flights will be originating from Windhoek, Namibia will be operating three flights weekly to Lagos, Nigeria.

The choice of SAHCOL as a preferred ground handling partner by Air Namibia is a further proof that SAHCOL is the handler of choice, providing excellent and dedicated ground handling services to its clients, hence setting the pace in aviation ground handling business in Nigeria, in terms of innovation and efficient customer service.

SAHCOL is reputed to provide safe and expedient aviation ground handling services in line with global best practices, to the delight and satisfaction of her increasing list of customers on both the domestic and international fronts.

Meanwhile, Camair-Co, a flag carrier of Cameroun, which ceased flights to Lagos in 2016, has returned to the Lagos route, retaining SAHCOL as ground handling partner to its three times weekly flights.