Saraki’s Chief of Staff dumps APC

The Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed-Baba, yesterday in Kaduna called on Nigerians not to allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain in power beyond 2019.

This was as he resigned his membership of the APC over what he described as the party’s poor performance.

Ahmed-Baba, a member of APC Akida faction in Kaduna State and one of the founding fathers of APC, however said he was not thinking of joining another political party for now.

He warned Nigerians not to allow APC govern beyond 2019.

The retired federal permanent secretary, who made his position known during an interaction with newsmen in Kaduna, said his resignation from the party has nothing to do with Saraki.

Ahmed-Baba said he took the decision after due consultation with members of his Akida faction of APC in Kaduna and a letter has been sent to the party chairman of his ward to that effect.

He was one-time chairman of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and caretaker chairman of APC in Kaduna State.

His words: “This statement is to inform the public of my resignation from APC. I have sent a formal letter to this effect to chairman of my ward.

“This has been a very difficult decision to leave a party I helped to form and made my humble contributions to put in power.

“After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership.

“I do not believe in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019.

“I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“It’s a decision taken after due consultations with Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

“I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions,” he said.

He, however, thanked APC for the opportunities he had to chair CPC and APC in Kaduna State.

New Telegraph recalls that Ahmed-Baba was part of the Northern leaders who recently passed a vote of no confidence in President Buhari and elective public office holders from the North over alleged poor performance.

The groups were led by Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders’ Forum and 16 other groups in the 19 Northern states.

Baba-Ahmed read the communiqué.

Part of the communiqué read: “No Northern politician should expect to be voted for in the next general elections unless they demonstrate a willingness to champion a massive assault on poverty and underdevelopment in the North.

“In this regard, most political office holders from the North are hereby served notice that they have failed the test to lead the region towards economic recovery and growth.”

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the action of Baba-Ahmed has nothing to do with his principal.

“There is no need jumping into unnecessary conclusion over the announcement in Kaduna by Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, chief of staff to Senate President. As he himself has stated, his decision has nothing to do with the Senate President.

“Before joining Senate President’s team, Dr. Baba-Ahmed has been a politician. He was CPC chairman in Kaduna State and was the pioneer Chairman of APC in the state.

“All politics are local and he has acted in line with the decision of his group in Kaduna State. So, no basis for empty speculation,” Olaniyonu said.