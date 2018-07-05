SAS tasks Nigerian businesses on Artificial Intelligence

Global technology solution company, SAS, has advised businesses in Nigeria to embrace the use of Artificial Intelligence, which is intelligence demonstrated by machines. This, the company said would help in reducing compliance costs, improve efficiency and effectiveness, stay competitive and drive innovation while looking for better ways to serve their customers.

According to SAS, businesses would become more successful based on how they use data, analytics and collaboration in the new analytics economy.

This was the thrust of the conversations made at the SAS Road to Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence, AI Showcase in Lagos recently. Senior Business Solution Manager, Advanced Analytics and AI at SAS, Mr. Larry Orimoloye, argued that emerging technology such as AI was actually transforming businesses, creating more jobs and enhancing business efficiency. According to him, in a customer operation centre where humans are responding to customers’ complaints, a lot of training and investment are being put in to enable the staff respond accurately to customers’ needs and challenges.

However, he pointed out that this is something that machines such as robots can easily do because they have been programmed to do so and they have the intelligence to do it accurately.

“So, in such a situation, the robots can take over the jobs while the humans that hitherto do the jobs, can be unskilled into more productive assignment, without losing their jobs, and add more value to the business of the organization, Orimoloye said. “Again, the information generated from AI, through data analytics will help humans make better and informed decision at the press of a button.”

Also speaking, Vice President SAS Africa, Desan Naidoo, noted that in the present analytics economy where data, people and machines work right to accelerate the pace of innovation, critical business decisions must be made via data analytics instead of gut feelings and guess work. He added that AI sets new target for organisations and helps organisations to make informed decisions based on the outcome of its data analytics.

“At SAS, we are the leaders in business analytics software and services, and we help organizations across the globe transform their data into deep and well-defined insights,” he said.