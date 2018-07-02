Saudi club splashes £40m on Musa

Striker’s goal nominated for CNN award

Top club from Saudi Arabia has offered a staggering £40 million for Ahmed Musa after his heroics at the World Cup in Russia. The club have already contacted the Leicester City forward’s agent, William D’Avila, who was in Saint Petersburg for the Super Eagles final World Cup Group D match against Argentina. Top sources told SCORENigeria the Saudi club were now expected to make a formal offer for the Nigeria star.

“It’s a tempting offer as the player now has to consider securing his financial future after playing at two World Cups and also playing in the Premier League,” a source who is familiar with this interest told SCORENigeria He still has two more years left of his contract with ‘The Foxes’ after he joined them in the summer of 2016 on a four-year deal.

Meanwhile, American Cable News Network (CNN) Sports has Musa’s first goal against Iceland as one of the best scored in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Similarly, the channel nominated Lionel Messi of Argentina’s goal in group stage goal against Nigeria was also nominated the best in the fiesta holding in Russia. According to it, other two players whose goals are in the shortlist are Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma (versus Iran), Spain’s Nacho (versus Portugal).