Scholars, NGO present report on 2015 elections today

Ahead of 2019 general election, the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) will today, present final research report on the 2015 election.

Speaking on the book entitled “Understanding Nigerian Media and Elections through Research: Analysis of the 2015 Presidential Election Campaign Messages,” the Dean, School of Communication, Lagos State University, Professor Rotimi Olatunji described the 2015 election as a watershed in the annals of Nigeria’s political history.

He said: “We will present the book to the Nigerian populace, academic, professional and other interest groups. The programme will be hosted by the School of Communication, Lagos State University with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Lanre Fagbohun as Chief Host.

“The research was funded by Ford Foundation (West Africa) and was undertaken by the association in collaboration with North Dakota State University (NDSU), ORBICOM/UNESCO and other partners, including the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).”

Related