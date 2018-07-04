Senate: APC gov, minister, sponsoring protest against NASS

Senators to Buhari: Call your appointees to order

The Senate, yesterday, alleged that a sitting All Progressives Congress (APC) governor and a serving minister sponsored the protest against the National Assembly over constituency projects which are usually captured for members of the parliament in the nation’s annual budget.

The Senate made the allegation at the resumption of plenary after its four-week Sallah recess, vowing to resist attempts to scrap constituency projects, which the lawmakers noted as the only major source of getting the dividends of democracy across to the people.

The Senate also cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to call his ministers and other appointees in his government to order, lamenting that they were the ones misleading the President through wrong advice on the activities of the National Assembly.

The Upper Chamber made the resolutions following a motion by Senator Barnabas Gemade, on a protest against the National Assembly yesterday, by persons which, according to the National Assembly, were hired by a serving minister in collaboration with a serving governor.

Protesters, numbering almost 1,000 under the aegis of National Convener of Citizens’ Action to take back Nigeria (CATBAN), had stormed the National Assembly main gate pushing to enter into the premises of the legislative complex, while calling on the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to step down.

The protesters, who came in a convoy of over 13 luxurious buses, which they lined up from the Eagle Square, down to the road leading to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), were seen displaying banners, calling for scrapping of constituency projects.

Some of the placards have inscriptions like, “Nigerians are not represented in the sharing of loots via constituency projects,” “Dear legislators, to make laws is not to execute projects, legislators are not executives.”

The National Convener of the group, Comrade Garba Wala, while addressing journalists, said that lawmakers had made constituency projects conduit for siphoning funds meant for Nigerians.

Senator Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) said that, as a former Police officer, he had privileged security information on those sponsoring the protest against the National Assembly, noting that the protest was sponsored by a serving minister, whom he said was also backed by a serving governor.

He, however, did not mention the names of the serving officers who were involved in financing the protest.

In his remarks, Saraki said that it was unfortunate that serving members of the ruling party could be instigating such campaign of calumny.

The Senate President expressed concerns that people in government would be instigating disharmony between the executive arm and the legislature, urging President Buhari to call his appointees to order.

He said: “Lawmakers only attract projects to their constituencies to ensure there is federal presence and equitable representation of projects in this country.

“Such projects ensure equity and justice because, for as long as you cannot find Federal Government presence in the constituencies, it is corruption. How can you justify certain constituencies not having federal projects?

“We spend N2 trillion every year on capital projects and there are parts that do not have any project at all.”

Echoing that the protest was sponsored by people in government, Saraki said: “For the Nigerians that are being used, they are being taken advantage of because of the poverty in the country and what is worrisome is that those doing this are part of government.”

He stressed that the present development where some people were causing misunderstanding between the Legislature and Executive would not promote harmony between the two arms of government.

He called on President Buhari to investigate the development and call those responsible to order.

“There is no secret in this. If you go out there, these boys will tell you where they are collecting the money from; the minister or governor that is giving them the money. People in the same ruling party.

“I really do not understand how we will promote unity with this sort of activity. It is not about us as individuals, but about the institutions. If we continue to weaken the institution, it will come to haunt us when we need it to stand for democracy.

“These people who are showing rascality and irresponsibility should be called to order because they are taking advantage of these young boys.

“Today, you call them to protest against constituency projects, the day someone calls them to protest against democracy, there will be problem,” he said.

Sakari called on those who have scores to settle to find other means of doing so, apart from doing things to truncate the democracy or hinder development.

Senator Gemade had raised a point of order, citing orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders 2011 (as amended), and seeking to present a motion of urgent public importance on the matter.

Presenting the motion, after he was unanimously supported to do so by the chamber, Gemade expressed dismay at how some persons in government were taking advantage of the ignorance of some Nigerians to pitch them against the National Assembly.

After his presentation, other senators took turns to stress the need to continue to support the existence of constituency projects.

Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, said that indiscriminate protests in the country were being executed by protest contractors, who capitalize on the mass unemployment and poverty in the country.