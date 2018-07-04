Senator: APC will explode in matter of days

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has predicted the explosion of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani, who spoke at the book presentation in honour of the former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, said the coming of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman was too late.

According to him, no matter how assertive Oshiomhole was, there were issues in the party he wouldn’t be able to solve.

He gave the crisis in the Kaduna APC as one of such issues that the APC National Chairman wouldn’t be able to solve, given the way that the Kaduna State governor, Nasari el-Rufai, had dealt with party chieftains in the state.

His words: “I believe there are some of these problems he (Oshiomhole) can solve and there are those he cannot. Those he cannot solve are the ones that were laid; for instance, if you had an illegal ward and local government congresses.

“We have much respect for Mr. President and we also love the APC, but el-Rufai represents the opposite of democracy. He represents the anti-thesis of progressivism and the conflicting view of what liberty should be. So, we have decided, as stakeholders of APC in Kaduna State, that very soon, in the next few days, to take a clear decision.”

Sani blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the crisis in Kaduna State APC. According to him, the inability of the President to confront the Kaduna State governor led to the escalation of the party problem in the state.

He said: “It is also very clear to us that even President Buhari is incapable of tackling the menace of the governor of Kaduna State. How can a governor openly call for a violence against senators and not a statement came from the seat of power cautioning such a governor or how can a governor of a state move bulldozer and demolish a house of a fellow party member, the one who has helped him to be where he is and there was not even a statement from the presidency?”

The lawmaker described Balarabe as most sincere and honest person in the North.

While congratulating Oshiomhole for his victory as APC national chairman, Sani said: “I will like to congratulate the new national chairman of APC. Comrade Oshiomohle has inherited a party in cold-civil war, but I wish him well.”

However, Oshiomhole has carpeted politicians decamping from one party to another, stating that it is not for value or commitment.

Oshiomhole, who also spoke at the book presentation, said it was for selfish reasons that politicians decamp to one party in the morning and in the evening to another party.

Comparing the present crop of politicians with Balarabe, he said: “Balarabe Musa sacrificed his office in defence of his principles.”