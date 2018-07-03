Sex-for-marks: Students need re-orientation, confidence – Dons

More reactions have continued to trail the sack of Prof. Richard Akindele, who two weeks ago, was indicted by the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) over the allegation of sexual abuse of a female students levelled against him.

Many stakeholders, who hailed the action of the university authorities for dismissing the randy lecturer, however, condemned the rising cases of sex-for-marks in Nigerian higher institutions of learning and called for more concerted efforts on the part on the management of higher institutions in the country to rid the system of the “miscreants” calling themselves lecturers.

It would be recalled that a Masters Degree student, Ms Monica Osagie, had in an audio conversation between her and the lecturer, which went viral on social media, accused Prof. Akindele of sexual abuse.

After thorough investigation by the management of the university, it was discovered that the audio conversation was between the lecturer and a student of the university, who were later identified to be Prof. Richard Akindele and Ms Monica Osagie.

Based on the Senate recommendation that Prof. Richard Akindele, having been found liable on all the allegations against him and having considered the recommendation, as well as the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate set up to investigate the matter, the university however, ordered the dismissal of the lecturer from its services for gross misconduct on June 20.

But, piqued by the development, which he tagged as “abnormal behaviour” a don at the University of Ibadan (UI) and former Head of English Department, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, who lauded the action of the OAU management, said the law or relevant regulation had always been there, but that student-victims had not always been courageous enough to come out to report their cases.

He regretted that the victims never trust anyone for fear of victimization, saying: “Yes, I know, there are times some lecturers of similar feathers behave like a cult, either in the same department or across departments such that if a student refuses a predatory lecturer sex, the lecturer networks and his “friends” would begin to harass the student and make life miserable for her.

“Often she might not know how to handle the matter, her friends would even mount pressure on her to accept the advances, and see such aberration as normal. I served in the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for 10 year, so I have handled similar cases before. In cases where the lecturers were found guilty they were dismissed.”

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof. Ayandiji Aina, who lauded the sacking order as it would serve as deterrent to others, said every university should be grounded in moral.

According to him, since university certificates are awarded based on character and learning, any university that is not grounded in moral should be closed down.

“As a university one of our hallmarks is sound character among the lecturers and students. We should focus on what we do as role models. This we have to showcase to the world.

The OAU decision is the best thing that should happen in any morally grounded university. The university has done better, maybe they should have done it faster than this, because in private universities it would not have taken that long,” Aina said.

However, Dasylva has advocated the need for students to be re-orientated and empowered in order to gain confidence with which to properly handle such situations with tact and wisdom.

He added: “Technology can also prove to be useful as was the case under reference. As for such lecturers, I am not surprised, I call them predators. Some of them are still in many of our universities, public and private. But, I guess that this OAU case will further encourage more female students to come out boldly.”

As part of the way forward, the don said the university system needed to be sanitized, while the lecturer and the entire system needed to protect the students.

According to him, this notwithstanding, there are some students, who are naturally lazy and would like to pass at all cost, and by all means.

Dasylva, therefore, regretted that some of the female students, he also described as “predators,” sex is nothing to them, because they are morally low and could go on “conquering spree,” for which vulnerable lecturers are their trophies who they use to massage their warped ego.

“Some of such female students are also occultic and their sexual craving has a spiritual angle to it. They are evil, anyone be it male students or lecturers that fall for their bait are trapped and in life’s trouble. Our university campuses are socially complex. But I am happy with OAU final decision on the issue.