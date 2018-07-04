Showcasing beyond boundaries

Tuesday 26th of June 2018 was a day of rich art and lovely music experience at the Fine and Applied Arts and Music Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo in Ebonyi State. The occasion was the opening of an art exhibition and music concert at the institution, which is one of the nine federal universities established in 2012 by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The art exhibition and music concert is significant for the new art department because it is the first time it is showcasing its artistic productions and the event is also important because it marks the art department’s first steps towards charting its creative philosophy that would possibly define her artistic productions in the course of time.

The over 45 artworks on display at the department’s sculpture studio, venue of the exhibition comprised works from the various aspects of art such as sculpture, painting, graphics, textiles and ceramics. The participating artists are faculty members of the department and the works range from representational to experimental art, and from conceptual to realistic and functional works, the artists expressed the richness of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, while using the art works as mediums for making commentaries on Nigeria’s socio-political and cultural realities. The works are manifestations of individual characters as we follow the brush strokes of the paintings, the textures of the sculptures as well as other elements of art. But the works also transcends materiality and techniques by the stories they tell and the values they project. Some of the works include “Beyond Boundaries,” by Ukwa Job and Ukie Ogbonna’s “By their Culture.”

Steve Ezike’s untitled work suggests to the viewers, the sensation of beauty while Sam Echem’s work teaches the moral lessons of reaping whatever one sows. Chinenye Emelogu’s beautiful ceramic works are lovely to behold especially their surface treatments that suggest messages, while Cosmas Mbawuike’s work explores the character and proliferation of modern communications which he created by using rich symbolisms. On why there are no students taking part in the exhibition, the curator, Chinenye Emelogu, explained that the students are working on another exhibition, which is expected to happen soon, under the aegis of AFAAS, the students’ association.

The theme of the exhibition is “Agwa bu Mma,” an Igbo maxim that references the beauty that is inherent in good character. The artworks were therefore created within this conceptual frame of the aesthetics of character. In traditional Africa the concept of locating beauty in character is common in many cultures.

These societies find aesthetics and elegance in the depth and content of character as against the triviality, ephemerality and transience of beauty without character. Among the Yorubas, the concept is known as “Iwalewa”- meaning, good character is beauty.

For humans across the world, character has great social significance as an engine for social cohesion and national progress. After he left Nigeria, Ulli Beier, a major cultural actor in Nigeria within the period that straddles both the colonial and postcolonial period of Nigerian art history, was so enamoured by this concept character is beauty that he adopted it for a new centre of art he established at the University of Bayreut, Germany.

He named the center, Iwalewa haus. Perhaps, the theme of this exhibition may be a pointer to a creative philosophy that may define the future artistic trajectory of the new Department of Fine and Applied Arts and Music of Alex Ekwueme University.