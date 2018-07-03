SPAR Nigeria kicks off football challenge

In this spirit of the global football festive season, SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores has introduced SPAR Football Challenge, an innovative platform to engage with its shoppers, their families and friends.

According to a press statement made available to the press by the company, SPAR Football challenge is a unique platform around basic skills of football and gives a nice opportunity to children and grown up as well to showcase their skills and have lots of fun at the same time.

Participants play football activities such as Penalty Shootout, Free Kick with Wall, Shoot Backward, Save the Goal, Shoot through the Mark, Dribble through Hurdles & Shoot, Juggling with Hurdles and Keep the Ball On-Air to test themselves and win prizes. The challenges games were played compete against each other. Every team gets a prize. Each member of the Winning Team was given Footballs, Water Bottle and Wristband along with a food pack. Various schools sent all girls team, all boys team and mix teams within the 8 – 15 years age bracket.

A generous amount of Prizes and freebies such as Gift Vouchers, Footballs, Jerseys, Face caps, Water bottles, Keyrings and wristlets have been made available to motivate and reward participants.

While speaking about the challenge, Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith stated thus “Planning SPAR Football Challenge has been a most rewarding task, one which we are too excited to continue in the coming years. It brings immense joy to our hearts watching children and their parents compete together and against other families. Right from the installations of the play sites, officiating and declaring winners in various categories, it has been fun all the way for the participants and SPAR as well. We will continually seek better means to engender the spirit of community and togetherness wherever we go.”

Adding on he said “SPAR Football Challenge fits into the over brand philosophy of “My Nigeria My SPAR” and provides an opportunity to give back the communities which SPAR stores serves”