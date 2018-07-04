Stock market extends decline by N124bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices, as the bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following the sell- off that had pervaded the stock market.

Consequently, equities market losses widened the second trading day, as investors remained on the sideline following investment profit takings.

The local bourse recorded 30 gainers against 13 losers. Accordingly, the All-Share Index dipped 341.8 basis points or 0.90 per cent to close at 37,605.12 index points as against 37,946.92 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N124 billion from N13.622 trillion the previous day to N13.746 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 257.4 million shares exchanged in 3,932 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 48.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1.181deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector of the financial services segment boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Diamond Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 34.2 million shares in 623 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Prestige Assurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share, while Royal Exchange Plc trailed with 9.09 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share. Red Star Express Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at N6.50 per share.

On the flip side, Jaiz Bank Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 10.00 per cent to close at 63 kobo per share, while Omomor Bank Plc shed 9.86 per cent to close at 64 kobo per share. Cornerstone Insurance Plc plunged by 9.38 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share.