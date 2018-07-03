Stock market opens July bearish with 0.9% loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday opened the month of July on the negative note, driven by sustained sell pressure, which dragged the NSE ASI and market capitalisation down by 0.87 per cent.

The stock market had last weekend closed the month of June on the positive territory resulting in market capitalisation appreciating to N13.746 trillion.

Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 331.63 basis points or 0.87 per cent to close at 37,946.92 index points as against 38,278.55 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N120 billion or 0.87 per cent to close lower at N13.746 trillion in contrast to N13.866 trillion recorded last Friday.

A turnover of 256.2 million shares exchanged in 3,308 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector of the financial services segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 132.3 million shares exchanged by investors in 480 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

Also, premium sub-sector, boosted by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc followed with a turnover of 52.08 million shares in 1,079 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 16, while decliners closed at 21.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that AIICO Insurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.84 per cent to close at 67 kobo per share, while C &I Leasing Plc trailed with 9.66 per cent to close at N2.27 per share. Unity Bank Plc gained 9.28 per cent to close at N1.06 per share.

On the flip side, Forte Oil Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.74 per cent to close at N29.65 per share. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed with a loss of 9.61 per cent to close at N2.07 per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc dropped by 8.57 per cent to close at 32 kobo per share.