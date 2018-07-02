Stock market posts N1.126trn Q2 loss

Despite the earning season, which normally would have spurred investors’ appetite for equities, trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished the second quarter of this year (April-June, 2018) on the negative trajectory, recording N1.126 trillion loss to close at N13.866 trillion in market capitalisation.

The drop in market capitalization during the quarter was due to sustainable profit takings by investors following gains recorded in last December and first quarter of 2018, growing insecurity and speculations about political tension ahead of 2019 general elections. Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Exchange, which opened the trading month at N14.992 trillion in market capitalisation and 41,504.51 in index points at the beginning of trading on April 2, 2018, closed the quarter on June 29, 2018 at N13.866 trillion and 38.278.55 index points, translating to a loss of about N1.126 trillion or -7.77 per cent.

Further analysis on monthly basis showed that due to profit takings, the stock market closed last April with N44 billion loss or -0.57 per cent to close at N14.948 trillion in market capitalization as against N14.992 trillion and 41.504.51 in index points at the beginning of trading on April 2, 2018. Also, the stock market sustained loss position in May, despite good results being released by some quoted companies.

The month saw a drop of N1.146 trillion or -7.66 per cent from N14.948 trillion recorded in April to N13.802 trillion in May. Trading activities in May accounted for the highest loss recorded in the second quarter.

However, the stock market ended the month of June positive with a gain of N64 billion or +0.46 per cent in market capitalization to close at N13.866 trillion as against N13.802 reported in May. Chairman, Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Chief Patrick Ezeagu, linked the development that has erased the gains the market recorded at the beginning of the year to the level of insecurities in the country.

“The level of insecurity is unprecedented, that is the greatest issue affecting the market. It is usual that as rational and savvy investors,both foreign and local investors will take away their investment where security is a challenge.

The situation in the market is expected, the government needs to take drastic action to address the issue of insecurity to encourage investment,” he said. Worried by the spate of downward movement of share prices on the NSE in recent times, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and ASHON had given assurance to nervous investors of safety of their investment. In a separate chat, CIS President, Mr. Adedapo Adekoje and his counterpart, ASHON’s Chairman, Ezeagu explained that performance of listed companies on the Exchange were good, but the current downswing was the effect of general lull in the economy and other exogenous factors prompting both domestic and foreign investors to convert their shares to cash.

The duo noted that the market remained undervalued; hence, investors have greater chances of higher returns when the situation becomes more stable. “Current information about mutual fund in America and Europe that are giving five per cent Return On Investment (ROI) is attractive to foreign portfolio investors and they are offloading shares to take advantage of the investment opportunity.

They are more comfortable with the new returns on mutual funds. “The good news is that we are having good valuations. Investors should buy on long term basis and not short term,” Adekoje said.