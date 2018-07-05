Surebet 247, Betnaija, 12 others sealed off in Oyo over tax default

Oyo State government through its Board of Internal Revenue (OYBIR) saddled with revenue generation yesterday sealed up 14 gaming centres across Ibadan metropolis for failing to remit their tax accruals to the state government.

Activities of the enforcement agency led by Mr. Bicci Alli, covered areas including Sango, Mokola, Iwo Road, Awolowo Way, New Bodija, Beere, Molete and Challenge axis.

Some of the centres found culpable included Collabobet, Surebet247, 1960bet, Jackpot Pools and Dollars Pools, Zeus bet, Saint Victory, Ocean Pools, Betnaija, Golden Chance, Winners bet, Fortune bet, Yangabet and Westcobet among others.

According to Alli, the concern of his board in engaging in the enforcement drive was to ensure that organisations and business interests operating within the state complied strictly with the tax laws governing their operations.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the day’s exercise, Alli said it was high time people of the state developed the culture of compliance with paying taxes both to the state and federal authorities, pointing out that the corporate entities affected by the exercise had been duly informed before the exercise was carried out.

Alli said: “Basically, what we are doing is not different from what we are supposed to do. That is just that we make sure we are ensuring that people do what they are supposed to do and that what is due to Oyo state is accrued to it.”